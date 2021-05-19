WATCH: When Will Beartooth & Burgess Junction Open For The Season?

Warmer weather coming to Wyoming means it's almost time for Cowboy State road trips are around the corner.

And crews on both sides of the Montana-Wyoming border are working tirelessly to get two summer mainstay routes open for the summer season.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation shared this video of snow being cleared on US 14A that takes travelers over the Bighorn Mountains to Burgess Junction and eventually Dayton.

According to the post, highway officials plan to have the route open by Memorial Day Weekend.

Meanwhile, crews in Montana reached the Wyoming state line last week in clearing Beartooth Highway. Like Burgess Junction, the roadway is expected to be open by Memorial Day Weekend.