It’s That Time of Year Again, David Street Station Announce Fall Festival
The leaves have begun to change shades and drop. It may not seem like it yet, but Autumn is on its way.
Halloween candy and pumpkin-spice-everything are already lining the grocery stores.
"It's time to say hello to a change of season with our Fall Fest on Saturday, September 23rd, from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM!" wrote David Street Station.
The event will include trackless train rides, horse carriage rides, a pumpkin patch, live music, local vendors, food and drinks, games, crafts, face painting and more.
Check out photos from last year's event.
