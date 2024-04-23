It’s About to Get Wild at David Street Station with Mutual of Omaha’s Wildlife Program

David Street Station has partnered with Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom to bring a baby kangaroo, alligator, macaw and more.

The event is being held on May 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is free to the public.

his showcase will feature some amazing animal ambassadors including a baby kangaroo, alligator, macaw and more! Audience members will learn about each animal and their habitats, as well as explore the wonders of the natural world.

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom series originally premiered for a TV audience in 1963 and now has a new series that airs on weekends on NBC and Peacock.

