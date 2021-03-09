It’s 54 Degrees Outside, But Casper Is Under A Winter Storm Warning

Despite being 54 degrees in Casper as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of central Wyoming including Casper.

The weather service typically issues the warnings several hours or more before the weather arrives.

Get our free mobile app

According to the advisory, the winter storm warning will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The area could see snow with accumulations of up to 6 to 9 inches in lower elevations of Natrona County and far southern Johnson County. The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Travel hazards, including Interstate 25 and other major highways, are expected. If you must travel, allow extra time to reach your destination

Conditions are expected to improve around midday Wednesday.