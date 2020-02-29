Italy Reports Virus Cases Top 1,100, Deaths Reach 29

MILAN (AP) — Italian authorities say the country now has more than 1,000 coronavirus cases.

The head of Italy’s civil protection agency told a press conference that the total number reached 1,128 on Saturday.

Officials also reported eight more deaths of people with the virus, bring Italy's total to 29.

Health authorities said they suspect the new cases confirmed since Friday involved infections acquired before Italy shut down 11 towns in northern Italy on Feb. 21.

They said it would take at least two weeks -- the period of incubation -- for the effect of the containment measures to show up in fewer new cases.