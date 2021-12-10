It Could Be This Evening Before I-80 in Wyoming Reopens

1:25 P.M. UPDATE:

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the estimated reopening time is in 19 to 21 hours.

1:15 P.M. UPDATE:

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the estimated reopening time is in five to seven hours.

11:53 A.M. UPDATE:

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the estimated reopening time is in seven to nine hours.

9:51 A.M. UPDATE:

As of 9:45 a.m. Friday, the estimated reopening time is in eight to 10 hours.

The eastbound lanes between Evanston and Rock Springs have also been closed due to rolling closure.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It could be this evening before Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens, according to the Department of Transportation.

At this time, the eastbound lanes are closed from Rock Springs to Rawlins, both lanes are closed between Rawlins and Laramie, and the westbound lanes are closed between Laramie and Cheyenne.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, WYDOT estimated it would take crews 11 to 13 hours to get the 100-mile stretch between Rawlins and Laramie -- which was closed due to winter conditions -- back open.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

