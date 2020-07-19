Netanyahu’s Graft Trial Resumes Amid Israeli Virus Anger

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli prime minister's corruption trial has resumed following a two-month hiatus. Benjamin Netanyahu did not appear at Sunday's hearing, which took place at a Jerusalem court and was mostly a procedural deliberation.

The court said evidentiary hearings would begin in January.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals.

He is alleged to have received lavish gifts from billionaire friends, and exchanged regulatory favors with media moguls for more favorable coverage of himself and his family.

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing.

The trial's resumption comes as Netanyahu faces discontent over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.