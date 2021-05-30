Israel, Egypt Talk Truce with Hamas, Rebuilding Gaza Strip

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Israel are holding high-level talks in both countries to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war.

Get our free mobile app

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry has received his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who landed in Cairo on Sunday.

It was the first public visit by an Israeli foreign minister to Egypt since 2008, the Israeli Embassy in Cairo said.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, flew to Tel Aviv for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian officials in Ramallah.