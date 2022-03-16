Is Wyoming’s Life Expectancy Pretty Close To The US Average?

There aren't many things we know that are 100% true, but the fact that everyone is going to die is guaranteed. However, how you die is not 100%.

Living in Wyoming, there is a good chance you're going to live a nice long life. According to the website World Life Expectancy.com, the life expectancy in the Cowboy State is 78.34 years old. That's not bad and is right on with the U.S. national average which is 78.86 years old.

The State with the longest life expectancy is the Aloha State of Hawaii with the age of 81.30 years old and the state with the shortest is Mississippi where the average person only lives to the age of 74.96.

In all of the 50 United States, the CDC has done the research and leading cause of death is either Cancer or Heart Disease. Which one lands at #1 is on a state by state basis. The other 8 leading causes of death are almost the same in most states (with exception), just in different orders.

Here are the 10 leading causes of death in Wyoming according to the CDC:

The 100% guarantee that you're going to die doesn't stop many from having death anxiety. The term is Thanatophobia and is labelled as an intense fear of death or dying. Even though many people have this anxiety, the American Psychiatric Association doesn't officially recognize is as an official disorder.

According to Healthline, the fear of dying peaks for both men and women in their 20's but begins to fade as you get older.

Even thought both genders are faced with the hard facts that we're all going to die, reports say that women may have a secondary bout with the fear in their 50's.

Experts say there are two main ways to handle with the anxiety:

See a professional and talking about your feelings and concerns

Learn to refocus those fears