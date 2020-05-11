Iran Friendly Fire Missile Strike in Drill Kills 19 Sailors

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Iranian army says a missile strike on a naval vessel taking part in an exercise in the Gulf of Oman has killed 19 sailors and wounded 15.

The statement on Monday significantly raised the death toll in the incident Sunday.

Earlier, Iranian state media reports said the Konarak, a Hendijan-class support ship, was too close to a target during an exercise on Sunday.

The vessel had been putting targets out for other ships to target.

It said the missile struck the vessel accidentally.