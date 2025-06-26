The Rise of the Instagram Chicken (‘Henfluencers’) and Clucks—I Mean Clicks!

Several chickens have gained fame as social media influencers, primarily on Instagram, due to their unique appearances, personalities, or engaging content. Examples include @paulas_chicks, known for their adorable chicks, and @frizzles.and.friends, showcasing a flock of frizzled chickens. Other notable "henfluencers" include Sammi Chicken, who is known for swimming in different bodies of water, and Bernard Henry, who shares content from Fat Hen Farms.

SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM to see some of our FAVE FAMOUS CHICKENS below. Sorry in advance for the obnoxious ads, they were not this writer's idea ‍♀️

Raising Chickens in the City of Casper...

If you've ever wondered if you might have the next poultry star on the Gram, keep in mind the City of Casper is backyard chicken. In fact, you're legally allowed to keep up to six hens at a single family resident, but NOT roosters or hybrid chickens unless you are in an Urban Agriculture Zoning District or have a Conditional Use Permit. You DO need to provide chickens with a covered, fully enclosed and ventilated coop with access to the coop and pen at all times. It should not be taller than 7' high and less than 60 square feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddy Metcalfe 🇬🇧 U.K (@mad4hens)

You may let your chickens roam the yard during the day, provided there is a 6' tall privacy fence. If the fence cannot contain your birds you'll ned to clip their flight feathers.

Keep the area clean; frequency will primarily depend on how many chickens you have. Ensure that chickens have fresh, clean water to drink and that all chicken feed is stored in an airtight metal container that will discourage vermin and insects.

