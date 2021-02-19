Inspector General Reviews Trump Relocation of Space Command

DENVER (AP) — The inspector general for the Department of Defense is investigating the Trump administration's last-minute decision to relocate U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

President Donald Trump initially placed the command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

It was seen as a coup by Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, who was up for reelection.

But Gardner lost in November, and Colorado overwhelmingly rejected Trump.

The Trump administration then announced on Jan. 13 that the command would move to Alabama, a decisively pro-Trump state.

The inspector general's office will see if it complied with government policies.