Inmate Escapes From Women’s Prison in Billings, Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Department of Corrections is searching for an escapee from the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings.

At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, prison staff discovered inmate Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was not at the facility. The department notified its law enforcement partners and is working to locate and apprehend Nester.

The department does not believe Nester is a threat to public safety. Members of the public should not approach her, and should contact law enforcement if they have any information.

Prison officials say Friday’s incident marks the first escape from the facility since 2015.