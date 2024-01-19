Inmate Convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor Dies in Prison at 71

Wyoming State Penitentiary inmate dies in prison after being incarcerated for about 11 years. He was one month shy of being 72 years old.

James Davis was convicted on two counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor Less than 13-years-old. He was sentenced out of Sweetwater County by Judge Ryckman to 12 to 18 years for each count to run concurrently on May 1, 2012.

Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.

