Information Sought on Grand Teton Wolf Killing

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — The National Park Service says investigators want help from the public as they try to find out who shot and killed a wolf in Grand Teton National Park.

Park officials say the body of the black-colored wolf was found near the Pilgrim Creek trailhead in the park on the morning of Oct. 26.

Wolves haven’t been federally protected as an endangered species in Wyoming since 2017 but they retain certain protections under state law.

Killing wildlife in a national park is punishable by a fine up to $5,000 and up to six months in prison.