Foot Found in Yellowstone Hot Pool, But Case Is Still Murky

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — National Park Service documents released Tuesday offer new details but no solid clues as to what happened to a missing man whose foot was found floating in a shoe in a Yellowstone National Park hot spring last summer.

The documents show that investigators found a laptop computer, notebooks and handwriting in the man's car but no suicide note.

Investigators used DNA samples to identify the remains as belonging to 70-year-old Il Hun Ro, of Los Angeles.

His foot was found Aug. 16 in Abyss Pool, a more than 50-foot-deep hot spring with temperatures up to 140 degrees.

