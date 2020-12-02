In Farewell, Wyoming Mike Enzi Urges Colleagues to Cooperate

CHEYENNE (AP) — Wyoming’s senior U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi said goodbye to colleagues by urging them to focus on where they agree and less on their differences.

The Republican said in a farewell address Wednesday to the Senate that nothing gets done when people just tell each other how wrong they are.

Enzi is retiring after four terms, or 24 years.

The former Eagle Scout, shoe store owner, mayor and state legislator will be succeeded by former Republican U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis.

Enzi isn’t among the handful of Republicans who have criticized Donald Trump, even though the political styles of Enzi and the confrontational president could hardly differ more.