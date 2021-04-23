In Court, Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has faced her trial judge in person for the first time as lawyers squabble over exactly when she should be tried on sex trafficking charges alleging that she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse at his posh residences.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty Friday to sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge that were added in a rewritten indictment filed last month in Manhattan federal court.

The court proceeding lasted only a few minutes.

Her lawyers maintain they need months of additional preparation because of the new charges, making it impossible to keep a July 12 trial date.