Imprisoned Cheyenne Sex Offender Dies in Hospital
A Cheyenne sex offender who was sent back to prison after violating his probation has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 66-year-year old Frank Lee Apodaca died Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Community Hospital in Torrington.
According to court documents, Apodaca had sex with his 12-year-old neighbor when he was 47 years old.
He pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree sexual assault as part of a plea deal and served roughly 10 years in prison for one of the counts before being released on probation in June 2013.
But Apodaca ended up violating the terms of his probation, and in July 2017 was sentenced to nine to 12 years in prison.
RELATED: Cheyenne Sex Offender Headed Back to Prison
As per departmental policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine Apodaca's cause of death.