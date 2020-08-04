Impaired Driver Crashes Into Pole On East Yellowstone Highway

Motorists and pedestrians should avoid East Yellowstone Highway between Jackson and C streets for the next few hours because it is closed after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole late Tuesday morning.

The impaired driver struck the pole, causing it to become disconnected, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.

Officers and Rocky Mountain Power crews are on the scene working on the pole.

The driver is uninjured but is in custody for driving under the influence.

The Casper Police Department again cautions motorists to not drink and drive, do not take prescription medications, and do not use illicit drugs and get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

NEXT UP: Casper’s Top 20 News Stories of 2019