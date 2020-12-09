A man potentially facing life behind bars for his role in a kidnapping that led to a deadly shootout with Casper police told an investigator he was "trying to be tough" during the alleged kidnapping.

Darron Cole Monroe is charged with a count each of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Aggravated kidnapping is punishable by at least 20 years behind bars. At most, it's punishable by life imprisonment.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the kidnapping stemmed from a dispute over drugs.

Court documents state the kidnapping victim was at a residence in Mills when she began receiving threatening messages from Robert "Crook" Land.

Land was killed in the eventual shootout.

The affidavit states that the kidnapping victim frequently sold drugs for Land.

During the early morning hours of August 7, a white SUV pulled up to the residence in Mills. One of the vehicle's occupants informed the kidnapping victim that Land was looking for her.

Eventually, the kidnapping victim went outside. Land reportedly "ripped" her purse from her and asked her "where's your money at." Land also took the victim's phone and turned it off, court documents state.

Land also allegedly told the victim that she owed him $140 before changing the amount to $250.

Court documents further state Monroe was standing at the rear of the vehicle, which was being driven by Kaylee Wollitz. The affidavit describes Monroe holding a baseball bat and "hitting" it across the ground.

After getting into the vehicle, the victim noticed Land was holding a black handgun. Meanwhile, Monroe was reportedly tapping the bat on the vehicle's floorboards. Wollitz was "speeding" and "blowing" stop signs.

They eventually arrived at a residence in the 2200 block of Jefferson Street.

At some point, the victim was given her cellphone after explaining to Land that she had a friend coming by to pick up clothes and if Land didn't want her friend showing up, she needed to tell her not to come by the apartment.

Court documents say the victim was eventually able to message her boyfriend, who contacted law enforcement.

According to court documents, Land heard a noise outside and saw police officers. He reportedly stated, "There's a cop. There's a cop." Meanwhile, Monore allegedly hid the bat under a couch i in the living room.

"Monore, Wollitz and Land made plans to get high prior to police making entry into the apartment," the affidavit states.

The affidavit states Land and the victim went into a bedroom. Wollitz allegedly 'stared" at the victim until Land ordered her out of the room.

Land barricaded the door with a chair, the affidavit states.

As officers made their way into the apartment and attempted to get into the bedroom, Land fired a shot toward the bedroom door. The victim tried to get away from Land as quickly as she could and curled up on the floor.

Court documents state that officers again tried to get into the bedroom and Land fired two additional shots. Then, officers returned fire and the victim saw a bullet strike Land in the head.

Police later said the victim was hit by a bullet fragment. She was taken to the hospital where she later recovered.

During an interview with a Natrona County Sheriff's Office investigator following the shooting, Monroe said his actions were intended to look tough to Land and to show Land that Monroe had his back.

According to the affidavit, an investigator asked Monroe if the incident was "over dope?" Monore reportedly said yes.

Asked what would have happened if the victim tried to leave, Monroe said "(Land) probably would have done something to her.

"You were threatening people, acting like a tough guy in there," an investigator reportedly told Monroe during an interview.

"Yeah. You're right man. I was trying to be tough, alright?" Monroe reportedly replied.

Monroe also reportedly told investigators that he saw Land using methamphetamine prior to police entering the apartment.