I-80 From Rock Springs to Laramie Closed Due to Winter Weather

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting that Interstate 80 is closed from Rock Springs to Laramie due to the winter weather.

"As of December 09 at 06:35 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 0 to 13 hours.," WYDOT wrote. "Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."

Additionally, US 30 from Rock Springs to Laramie is closed as well, as is US 287 from Laramie to Rawlins.

K2 Radio News will provide updates on closures and openings as the Department of Transportation offers them.

For more information, visit the Wyoming Department of Transportation website.