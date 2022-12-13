I-25 Closed From Cheyenne to Casper; I-80 Closed Throughout Wyoming As Well

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25, from Cheyenne to Casper is closed due to winter weather conditions.

"As of December 13 at 05:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 16 to 18 hours," WYDOT wrote on their website. "Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."

Additionally, I-80 is closed in various parts of Wyoming as well. It is closed from Evanston, through Lyman, Granger, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Laramie and more.

"As of December 13 at 03:00 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 12 to 14 hours," WYDOT wrote. "Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."

US 20 between Glenrock and Douglas, through Lusk, is also closed.

Stay tuned to K2 Radio News for updated road closures and delays, as they come.

