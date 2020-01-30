I-25 Reopens Between Casper and Douglas [UPDATED]

UPDATE:

I-25 is now open between Casper and Douglas.

====================================================

Original Story:

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed all lanes of Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas due to winter weather.

As of 6:41 p.m., there was no estimated reopening time.

Get the latest information on road conditions and closures at WyoRoad.info, by calling 511 or by downloading the Wyoming 511 app.