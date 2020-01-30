I-25 Reopens Between Casper and Douglas [UPDATED]
UPDATE:
I-25 is now open between Casper and Douglas.
====================================================
Original Story:
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed all lanes of Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas due to winter weather.
As of 6:41 p.m., there was no estimated reopening time.
Get the latest information on road conditions and closures at WyoRoad.info, by calling 511 or by downloading the Wyoming 511 app.
