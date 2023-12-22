Husband & Wife are Both Awarded by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for their Leadership

Today, Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy Recruit Eric Patmore was given the Leadership Award. What makes this accomplishment exceptionally special is that his wife blazed the trail before him.

In May, Trooper Valerie Patmore was also the recipient of the Colonel's Leadership Award for her class. The Patmores' leadership exemplifies the highest levels of the agency's eight core values: integrity, courage, discipline, loyalty, diligence, humility, optimism, and conviction.

Valerie has successfully completed her field training and is now working as a solo Trooper in the Casper area. Eric will begin his field training next month. His class will commission tomorrow, making way for Class 106 to commence on January 7, 2024. Applications are open. If you are interested, learn more at whprecruiting@wyo.gov.

