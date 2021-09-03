Hundreds of LCSD1 Students in Quarantine as Weekly Cases Rise

Hundreds of Laramie County School District 1 students won't be able to return to school after Labor Day because they've either tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined.

According to COVID-19 Case Tracking for LCSD1, 15 staff members and 102 students have contracted the virus since the academic year began Aug. 23. And as of late Friday afternoon, two staff members and 708 students were in quarantine.

Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo says the district's goal is to remain open for in-person learning throughout the entire school year.

"We need students, staff and families to practice the Big 4," she said. "If you're sick stay home, wash or sanitize your hands frequently, mask up and socially distance."

Crespo also encourages people who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.