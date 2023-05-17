Human Remains Found East of Worland

Yesterday the Washakie County Sheriff's Office was notified that two people found a human skull off of the Blue Bank Road between Worland and Ten Sleep while tending to cattle in the area. This per a press release from Worland Police Department and Washakie County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Brookwell and a deputy met with the individuals who had found the skull. They, and one family member of theirs, led Sheriff’s Office personnel to the location where the skull was found.

Once on scene, Sheriff’s Office personnel started to document the area.

A few yards away from the skull, they were able to locate a large number of human bones all in one area. The individuals who found the skull, along with their family member, volunteered their time to assist Sheriff Brookwell and the deputy in trying to locate all the remains possible.

One of the individuals located a wallet close to the majority of the remains. The wallet had a driver’s license in it belonging to Patrick Michael Combs out of Idaho. There was also another card in the wallet with the same name on it.

At this time, a Bureau of Land Management Ranger arrived on the scene to assist Sheriff’s Office personnel.

Sheriff Brookwell called Washakie County Coroner Jeff Lapp, another Sheriff’s Deputy, and Search and Rescue.

Due to the remoteness of where the remains were found, Sheriff Brookwell asked the three civilian individuals if they would assist in guiding the others that were en route to the scene. The three individuals again volunteered their time and their UTVs to assist in getting the extra personnel into the location.

The remains were turned over to the custody of Coroner Lapp to confirm the identity of the remains.

According to GPS data, the remains were located approximately 2.1 miles away from where Combs’ truck was.

No foul play is expected to be the reason for the death.

After clearing the scene, Sheriff’s Office personnel made contact with Mr. Combs's family and notified them of their findings.

Missing person history of Patrick Micheal Combs:

According to a missing persons flyer, Combs was reported missing out of Idaho in October of 2015.

In May of 2017, his Mazda pickup was spotted well off of the Blue Bank by a pilot flying over the area. Sheriff Rakness called out resources a few times to search the area for Mr. Combs but were never able to locate him. Over the years, multiple individuals and cadaver dog teams had searched the area but were never able to locate him.

Wyoming Mountaineers of Casper College Archival Collection This collection was found unprocessed but was pieced together in stages over the course of a year, starting with the scrapbook and photo albums created by the WMCC. These items were found first and so were arranged and described at the collection level, and then as processing continued, the climbing vest and pitons were found, followed by various documents and articles written and published on the Mountaineers, all of which brought the collection together.

Highlights of the collection are the artifacts and documentation of the First Graduation Climb on Devils Tower in 1955, the 1956 Rappel off the side of the Casper Gladstone Hotel, and the climbs during the 50th Anniversary of Devils Tower. Documentation on the latter includes a feature in LIFE Magazine.