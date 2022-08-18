Human Foot, Still Wearing Shoe, Found in Yellowstone National Park Hot Spring

Something's afoot in Yellowstone National Park.

The Associated Press is reporting that Yellowstone National Park Officials are investigating an area of the park after an employee noticed that part of a human foot, still wearing a shoe, was floating in a hot spring.

This is why you don't stray from the paths, people.

"Tuesday's discovery at Abyss Pool led to the temporary closure of the West Thumb Geyser Basin and its parking lot," the AP reported. "The area has since reopened."

Park spokesperson Morgan Warthin told the Associated Press that the park didn't have any additional information for the time being.

According to the AP, "Abyss Pool, located west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake, is 53 feet (16 meters) deep and the temperature is about 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 Celsius), park officials said. It is on the south side of the southern loop through the park."

Perhaps the foot belonged to one of the more than 20 people who, for one reason or another, have dove into the scalding hot springs.

Earlier this year, Cowboy State Daily published a story about a book written by attorney/Yellowstone tour guide/park ranger/historian Lee H. Whittlesey. The book is entitled 'Death in Yellowstone: Accidents and Foolhardiness in the First National Park.'

Cowboy State Daily reported that Yellowstone is the 5th most dangerous national park in the country, which really isn't that bad, comparatively speaking.

"The most common cause of death in Yellowstone, according to the survey of both natural and unnatural causes, is a tie at 12 apiece for motor vehicle crashes and heart attacks," CSD reported. "The second most common cause of death, per the survey, is a tie between falling and undetermined causes resulting in seven deaths each. Drownings have resulted in five known deaths in the park."