5 Best Places To Get Gored By a Bison In Wyoming

Wyoming got an early start to the bison goring in Wyoming this year.

We hadn't even gotten into spring and a woman was gored and tossed 10 feet into the air. A new record.

It's beginning to look a lot like these tourist want to get their &$$es kicked by a big fluffy cow. So I decided to help them out by looking up the best places to get gored by a Wyoming bison.

Hayden Valley: Hayden Valley is a central throughfare of Yellowstone National Park and usually the easiest and best place to see bison in Yellowstone, according to the park service.

So if you want to get smacked - smack dab in the middle of Yellowstone National Park this is it. You'll find Hayden Valley on any Yellowstone map.

The second hot spot in Yellowstone is Lamar Valley. You'll see it highlighted in bold on the map as a "buffalo ranch". The bison there do not take kindly to being second to Hayden Valley. So they plan to toss more tourists this year to catch up.

Try the Tower-Roosevelt area and Geyser basins if you want big fluffy cows that don't get to see tourists as much as the rest of the park. These bison want to be left alone. That's why they live where they do. Therefore, they are more aggressive.

There are other places in Wyoming where you can get gored yet not have to be surrounded by tourists. These are private "dude" ranches where you can make a reservation and stay to get gored.

Try Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis Wyoming. Above the hot springs is the buffalo pasture where they are preserved and graze without fencing. GO ON! Go pet one. What could go wrong?

There are many other private ranches that raise bison in the same way cattle are raised. You are allowed to visit and stay there. The only problem is, as a tourist, you'll be supervised.

Try the Durham Bison Ranch near Write Wyoming.

The Terry Bison Ranch in Cheyenne.

I can name several others but to get there you'll be tress passing. But if you're determined to get gored. what do you care?

A Gallery Of High Planes Wyoming Winter Bison Special thanks to Grandpa Rich of Thermopolis Wyoming for these photos.

Each morning Grandpa drives up to check on the herd in Hot Springs County Wyoming.

As he drives around he takes photos and sends them to me.

An audience of 1 is not enough.

That's why I'm sharing them with you.