Seasonal spoiler alert. You won't find Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang in their quest for the Great Pumpkin on network TV this Halloween season. The timeless family classic which premiered in 1966, will be absent once again this year.

Once again It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown the popular special that was a fixture for so many of us growing up will be gone from regular television. The special disappeared in 2020 from network television after decades of being a fixture in living rooms everywhere, but it didn't disappear forever.

Last year the Charlie Brown gang found a new home at AppleTV+, and that's where you can still find it this year. The Halloween special is set to air in October for old fans and new fans to enjoy. Not an AppleTV+ subscriber? No worry. Apple announced the Peanuts favorite will be available to nonsubscribers free for a limited time.

In addition, the streaming service announced the other Peanuts specials, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and the iconic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will also be shown for all to enjoy with or without an AppleTV+ subscription.

When to Watch the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials

Gather the family around to watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for free from October 28 through October 31. Then A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available November 23 through November 2, with the Christmas favorite A Charlie Brown Christmas available December 22 through December 25.

To watch these childhood classics just go to tv.apple.com or download the Apple TV app and search for your favorite Peanuts special.

