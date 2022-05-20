How To Find The Official 7 Wonders of Casper

This is a modern folktale. A story told and retold where it changes along the way. The 7 Wonders of Casper is a series of roadside attractions. However, there are more than 7 Wonders on this list. Sometimes the name varies depending on who is telling the story.

It's not certain when the 7 Wonders were named. The first time I saw it was in a YouTube video published 15 years ago. It was a group of college kids goofing off visiting each of the wonders. Where they heard about the 7 Wonders, I don't know. It is just another retelling of the same story.

Some of the Wonders do have some architectural significance. For example, the Echo Chamber is a parabolic chamber built into the Natrona County Library. The Egg Beater is an iconic landmark of the Casper skyline.

Other Wonders are more like oddities. The Spiral Staircase to Nowhere has no functional purpose. It is just a relic of days gone by, yet it is a hot spot for every senior picture or local band photo. It is just very photogenic.

Visit Casper talks about the 7 Wonders. They added the Casper Mural Project to the list. I can't blame them for a little self-promotion, but I excluded it from this list. It did, however, make the list of the New 7 Wonders of Casper.

After visiting each of these Wonders, some of them have me wondering, why? I think back about that YouTube video from 15 years ago and it was just a bunch of kids having fun. It isn't serious. It is something to do. That's the point. That is the story. The real question is how will you re-tell this story?