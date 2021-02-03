House Republicans Vote to Retain Liz Cheney as No. 3 Leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have decided to stand by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to retain Liz Cheney as their No. 3 leader and saying they’d fight a Democratic push to kick Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees.

In a 145-61 vote by secret ballot Wednesday, House Republicans overwhelmingly rebuffed a rebellion by hard-right conservatives to toss Cheney over her vote last month to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ridiculed Democrats for slating a House vote on Thursday that would remove Greene from her committees.