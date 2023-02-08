Banner Wyoming Medical Center is Wyoming’s Only Level II Trauma Center

Banner Wyoming Medical Center recently announced that they have been verified as the only Level II Trauma Center in the state.

That's according to a press release from the hospital, which stated that, as the largest hospital in Wyoming, the American College of Surgeons designated Banner WMC as that only Level II Trauma Center in Wyoming.

"The hospital provides trauma care for hundreds of Wyoming patients every year who would otherwise have to be transported greater distances to other hospitals," the release stated. "It is the highest level of trauma care offered in the state of Wyoming and recognizes the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients."

The designation came after an extensive trauma survey was conducted in November of 2022. The release noted that participation in the trauma survey was voluntary, and that Banner Health (WMC's parent company) was committed to "taking a leadership role by making the necessary investments to maintain a high level of trauma care in Central Wyoming."

The release pledges that it can offer care for patients dealing with critical injuries as a result of falls, car accidents, violence, and more. These scenarios require care from specialists of multiple skills and disciplines across the hospital.

“When dealing with serious injuries, patients don’t need the additional stress of being transported far from home for treatment,” said Lance Porter, Banner Wyoming Medical Center CEO. “The team has worked incredibly hard to maintain and increase the complexity of care available to patients and I’m very proud of their accomplishments to help provide this high level of care right here in Wyoming.”

Cari Hacking, a Registered Nurse and the Trauma Program Manager for Banner Wyoming Medical Center agrees.

“We are committed to providing a higher level of trauma care for the whole state,” Hacking stated. “We have the services ready when trauma hits, which is always when you least expect it. From the Emergency Department to the ICU and multiple critical subspecialties, Banner Wyoming Medical Center is where to be if you are in need of this level of care.”