Casper Man Sentenced to 10-15 Years for Aggravated Child Abuse

A Casper man, who was a former Fremont County sheriff's deputy, was sentenced to at least a decade in prison for aggravated child abuse abuse during a hearing in Natrona County District Court on Thursday.

Jarrett Gage Vargas was sentenced to 10 years to 15 years imprisonment by Judge Catherine Wilking, Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said.

Vargas received credit for one day of jail served.

There will be no probation after he is released from custody, and he will pay $305 in court costs, Itzen said.

The case started in 2021 when police were called to investigate a baby taken to the Wyoming Medical Center and treated for a subdural hematoma, according to court documents.

The infant suffered a seizure prior to being taken to the Medical Center and had to be flown to Children's Hospital Colorado for treatment, according to court documents.

The doctor who treated the infant told investigators that the baby's injuries were consistent with being shaken. The child also displayed an older brain injury that was beginning to heal.

Vargas served as a sheriff's deputy in Fremont County, the sheriff's office there told K2 Radio News.

Vargas reportedly told investigators that he picked the child up from a swing and "aggressively shook him" and continued to shake the baby as he carried him to a bedroom.

