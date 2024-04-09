Hogadon Basin Season Closed Due to Chairlift Mechanical Problem

After a 96-day ski season, city officials announce that Hogadon Ski Area is closed for the season citing a mechanical problem with Prospector Chairlift.

"Regretfully, it has been determined the necessary repairs to the chairlift cannot be completed before the end of the current ski season," explaind Christopher Smith, superintendent of Hogadon.

"Though we've had the longest season to date with 96 days of skiing, we share the disappointment with our patrons that we cannot have a few more ski days."

Smith went on to discuss their top priority of safety, delivering skiing satisfication for their patrons, and how Hogadon Basin Ski Area staff worked to have all trails open from Christmas onward. The low snowfall in the region this season presented operational difficulties for many ski resorts across the region. "We worked hard to overcome low snowfall by leveraging our innovative snowmaking technologies," commented Smith.

The City is addressing the chairlift repair and working to implement ticket purchasing and communication technology enhancements for next season.

"In looking forward to next season, I am very optimistic with the work we will be doing this offseason to improve the patron experience at Hogadon Basin for Casper residents and our visitors" Smith said.

Hogadon Ski Area Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM