Historic Milestone: Petroleum Association of Wyoming Appoints Shelley Shelby as Chair

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming has announced a shift in board leadership, marking a historic milestone in its 50-year history.

Shelley Shelby, of Continental Resources, has been appointed by the Management Committee as Chair, making her the first woman to hold this leadership position within the organization. Alongside Shelley, Gabriel Sepulveda, representing Williams, has been named Vice-Chair, while Peter Wold of Wold Oil Company continues in his role as Secretary-Treasurer. Additionally, the Management Committee appointed Frances MacDonald of Anschutz Exploration Corporation and Bryce Ballard of Ballard Petroleum to fill vacancies on the Management Committee.

"Shelley Shelby's appointment as Chair marks a momentous occasion not only for PAW but also for the broader energy industry, demonstrating the contributions of women in an industry long thought to be male-dominated. With more than a decade of experience in the petroleum and government affairs sectors, Shelby brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership acumen to her new role. As the 26th Chair of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, she is poised to lead the organization into a new era of innovation and growth as it moves into its next 50 years" announced PAW in a written statement.

"I am honored to serve as the Chair of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and to be the first woman to hold this position in the association's history," said Shelley Shelby, PAW Chair. "I look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow board members to address the opportunities and challenges facing our industry, and to advocate for the continued success of Wyoming's energy sector."

"We are thrilled to welcome Shelley as our new Chair, along with Gabriel Sepulveda as Vice-Chair," said Pete Obermueller, PAW President. "Their diverse backgrounds and industry expertise will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of the energy sector and work to promote Wyoming's vital role in America's energy future."

The Petroleum Association of Wyoming is committed to serving as the voice of the oil and natural gas industry: Wyoming’s primary economic driver, advocating for policies that support responsible energy development, environmental stewardship, and economic prosperity.