Hillsdale’s Brody Cress Begins 2020 Rodeo Season Sharp [VIDEO]

"A little more difficult,” assessed Brody Cress after staying on a Cervi Rodeo horse that swerved and swooped at one point that even seasoned PRCA announcer Boyd Polhamus found unbelievable Cress kept his seat. A Denver Coliseum full house for championship Sunday at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo was equally amazed. The Hillsdale, WY bronc rider will no doubt want to show this ride to his grandkids. A tiebreaker situation gave the Denver buckle to Rusty Wright but Cress pulled nearly $8K out of the Mile High City and gave the crowd along with a national television audience a moment to remember.