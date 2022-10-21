$7.5K in Ground Wire Stolen From Oil Well Site in Laramie County

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down whoever burglarized an oil well site east of Cheyenne.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred in the area of County Road 143 and County Road 215, also known as Railroad Road, about a mile east of Hillsdale.

 

"During the early morning hours of Oct. 6, an oil well site was entered and $7,500 worth of ground wire was stolen," said Warner.

Warner says the sheriff's office does not have any reason to believe the incident is connected to any previous oil well site burglaries nor do they believe it was an inside job.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. Informants will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

