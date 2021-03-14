Casper's largest church will not hold in-person worship services on Sunday due to the winter storm and for the safety of its congregants, volunteers and staff, according to a news release.

Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Drive in east Casper, will hold its 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services by way of Facebook, YouTube and its website.

