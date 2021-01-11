High Winds to Rock Wyoming Wednesday, 70-90 MPH Gusts Possible

Portions of southeast Wyoming could see hurricane-force wind gusts Wednesday, as high winds are expected to take over the state.

DayWeather meteorologist Mark Heuer says Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Glendo and Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins could see 70 to 90 mph gusts after 1 to 2 p.m.

"Light, high-profile vehicles ... will have an extreme problem due to the gusty crosswinds (and) should not be traveling," Heuer said in a Monday afternoon WYDOT weather briefing.

"Going to be looking at light, high-profile vehicles, if you're on the roadways, tipping over like trash cans," Heuer added.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.