High School Sports Pics of the Week! Oct 7-9

Once again, the army of photographers that capture the moments of high school athletics was busy this past week. So we have a lot to share. Remember, you can always submit a photo through our WyoPreps mobile app or email one to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com so here we go.

Jessi Dodge

Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo Football

Shannon Dutcher

Gillette Cross Country Meet

Brian Mitchell

Thunder Basin Football

Nakita Mitchell-Cowie

Cody-Star Valley Football

Tammy Griebel

Jackson-Evanston Football

Frank Gambino

Mountain View Volleyball

Frank Gambino

Kemmerer Volleyball

Bridget Truempler

Shoshoni-Wyoming Indian Football

Greg Wise

Powell-Green River Football

James Yule

Lyman Football

Adria Trembley

Dubois Football

Jessi Dodge

Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo Girls Swim Meet

Tashie Lundberg

Lovell Cross Country

Joan Snyder-Mitchell

Big Piney Football

Jasey McBurnett

Rock Springs Football

Riverton H.S.

Lander-Riverton Football

Frank Gambino

Lyman Volleyball

Frank Gambino

Pinedale Volleyball

Karen Peroulis

Little Snake River Football

Libby Ngo

Natrona-Campbell County Football

Marsha Barritt

Upton-Sundance/Burns Football

Dawn Bivens

Torrington Football

Herder Pride

Glenrock Volleyball

Frank Gambino

Lander Volleyball

Angie Erickson

Meeteetse Football

Frank Gambino

Powell Volleyball

Shannon Dutcher

Natrona Cross Country

Tony Montoya

Wheatland Football

Frank Gambino

Worland Volleyball

Anita Bartlett

Guernsey-Kaycee Football

Anita Bartlett

Midwest-Kaycee Volleyball

Get our free mobile app

Meeteetse Football Vs. Snake River 10-9-21 Meeteetse Football Vs. Snake River 10-9-21