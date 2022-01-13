High School Sports Pics of the Week Jan. 7-13

Here we are in 2022 and the high school sports seasons are in full swing. In our Sports Pics of the Week, there's plenty of boys and girls basketball with some wrestling sprinkled in. If you have a photo or photos, you can submit them to us on the WyoPreps Mobile App or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Sports Pics of the Week Part 1 Jan. 7-13 Sports Pics of the Week Part 1 Jan. 7-13

High School Sports Pics of the Week Part 2 Jan 7-13 High School Sports Pics of the Week Part 2 Jan 7-13

High School Sports Pics of the Week Part 3 Jan 7-13 High School Sports Pics of the Week Part 3 Jan 7-13