The Hottest and Coldest it Got in Casper Over the Last Decade

It never got hotter than 100 degrees in Casper over the past decade, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

The coldest it got in Casper was -33 on Dec. 8, 2016.

Here's a look back at Casper's hottest and coldest temperatures each year. Data, provided by the National Weather Service, comes from sensors at Natrona County International Airport.

The coldest it got:

2010: -27, Jan. 6

2011: -24, Jan. 8

2012: -11, Dec. 31

2013: -22, Dec. 4&6

2014: -27, Nov. 12

2015: -20, Jan. 3

2016: -33, Dec. 8

2017: -28, Jan. 5

2018: -21, Feb. 19&20

2019: -23, Feb. 7

And here's how hot it got:

2010: 98, Jul. 26

2011: 98, Jul. 3

2012: 100, Jun. 29 & Jul. 1

2013: 98, Jul. 11

2014: 100, Jul. 23

2015: 97, Jul. 4 & Aug. 14

2016: 100, June 21

2017: 98, Jul. 5

2018: 100, Several days in July and August

2019: 98, Jul. 30 & Sept. 9