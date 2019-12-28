The Hottest and Coldest it Got in Casper Over the Last Decade

Jeff-J-Mitchell-Getty-Images

It never got hotter than 100 degrees in Casper over the past decade, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

The coldest it got in Casper was -33 on Dec. 8, 2016.

Here's a look back at Casper's hottest and coldest temperatures each year. Data, provided by the National Weather Service, comes from sensors at Natrona County International Airport.

The coldest it got:

  • 2010: -27, Jan. 6
  • 2011: -24, Jan. 8
  • 2012: -11, Dec. 31
  • 2013: -22, Dec. 4&6
  • 2014: -27, Nov. 12
  • 2015: -20, Jan. 3
  • 2016: -33, Dec. 8
  • 2017: -28, Jan. 5
  • 2018: -21, Feb. 19&20
  • 2019: -23, Feb. 7

And here's how hot it got:

  • 2010: 98, Jul. 26
  • 2011: 98, Jul. 3
  • 2012: 100, Jun. 29 & Jul. 1
  • 2013: 98, Jul. 11
  • 2014: 100, Jul. 23
  • 2015: 97, Jul. 4 & Aug. 14
  • 2016: 100, June 21
  • 2017: 98, Jul. 5
  • 2018: 100, Several days in July and August
  • 2019: 98, Jul. 30 & Sept. 9
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: high and low temps, national weather service, Weather
Categories: Casper News, News, Weather, Wyoming News
Back To Top