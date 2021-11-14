Here’s a Shining Example of Sportsmanship at State Football

Football is a hard-hitting emotional game but there's plenty of room for sportsmanship when a player is in need. Look no further than the 1A 6 Man championship games between Encampment and Little Snake River. Encampment's Eddie Buford helps out Little Snake River's Kannadis Peroulis with a leg cramp. If you have endured a leg cramp in your life, you know it can be excruciating, and will you'll take any help you can get. So a tip of the cap to Mr. Buford!

