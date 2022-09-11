On Sunday, over 50 firefighters from around Natrona County and people from the public came to Casper's Downtown Parking Garage to walk up and down its stairs 28 to 34 times to honor victims of 9/11 and the firefighters that died then and since.

Firefighters came to the parking garage starting at 6 a.m., with new firefighters switching out throughout the morning.

Here are pictures from the event featuring firefighters in their full gear along with members of the public who came to honor those that died during and after 9/11.