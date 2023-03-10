Casper Firefighters Share Awesome Video Gearing Up in Less than 60 Seconds

In our line of service, time is of the essence. Five, ten, or thirty seconds can mean the difference between making it just in time and being too late. To that end, all of our recruits are training tirelessly to be be ready to respond at a moments notice. By the end of the Academy, every recruit is expected to be able to go from station clothes (tee shirt, pants, and boots) to bunker gear (boots, pants, coat, hood, helmet, gloves, and breathing apparatus) in less than 60 seconds!