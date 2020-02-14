Heartbeat Anti-Abortion Bill Passes First Hurdle In Wyoming Leg.

A bill that would prohibit an abortion if the fetus has a detectable heartbeat won introduction in the Wyoming Senate Friday morning on a 20-10 vote.

You can read Senate File 131 here. Since 2020 is a budget session, non-budget items such as SF 131, or the ''Human Heartbeat Protection Act" must receive at least 2/3 majority support for introduction.

Yes, votes on the measure included Sens. Agar, Anderson, Bebout, Biteman, Boner, Bouchard, Dockstader, Driskill, Ellis, Hicks, Hutchings, James, Kinskey, Landen, Moniz, Nethercott, Pappas, Perkins, Schuler, and Steinmetz.

Voting against the bill were Sens. Anselmi-Dalton, Baldwin, Case, Coe, Gierau, Kost, Rothfuss, Scott, Von Flatern and Wasserburger.

The bill, which is sponsored by Sen. Bo Biteman (R-Sheridan County), was assigned to the Senate Labor Committee.