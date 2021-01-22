Hank Aaron, Major League Baseball Legend, Dies at 86

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron has died at age 86, according to a report from CBS46 in Atlanta.

Born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934, Aaron's baseball career began in the Negro Leagues in 1952 before playing for the then-Milwaukee and later-Atlanta Braves from 1954 to 1974 and for the Milwaukee Brewers from 1975 to 1976.

Widely considered one of the greatest professional baseball players of all time, Aaron's storied career saw him become a 25-time MLB All-Star and a World Series champion in 1957 along with numerous other individual accolades. He earned the nickname "Hammerin' Hank" for his prolific home run hitting,

Aaron's 2,297 career RBIs, 6,856 career total bases, and 1,477 career extra-base hits stand as Major League Baseball records today. He was enshrined into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Aaron's home run hitting became a national conversation when in the 1973 and 1974 seasons, he attempted to and eventually broke Babe Ruth's 714 career home run record. Aaron would end his career in 1976 with 755 home runs. The record stood until 2007, when it was eventually broken by Barry Bonds.