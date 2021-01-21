BREAKING: Wyoming Loosening Some Health Orders

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday announced that the state is easing some health orders as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Beginning next Tuesday, indoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings will increase from the currently allowed capacity of 250 to 500.

“Wyoming is making progress and coming closer to safely returning to more normal lives, and the steps we have taken are helping us achieve this,” Gordon said in Wednesday's news release.. “I am confident that as our vaccination rate increases, the data-driven approach we are taking and our improving circumstances will give us more opportunity to further relax our orders.”

Counties can still opt out of health orders if conditions move to safer levels in accordance with White House metrics.

Meanwhile, Wyoming has extended its facemask requirements in public buildings and businesses through at least February 14. It's the second continuation of that order.