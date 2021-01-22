Former Wyoming Senate President Hank Coe Dies

Former Wyoming Senate President Hank Coe of Cody has died at the age of 74.

According to the Cody Enterprise newspaper, Coe died Thursday afternoon of pancreatic cancer. The paper says he was diagnosed with the disease in November.

Coe served in the Wyoming Legislature for three decades, including stints as Senate president and Vice President. He as a major influence on education issues in the legislature, chairing the Senate Education Committee from 2003 to 2020. Coe decided not to run for re-election to the Senate in 2020 after serving since 1989.

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney released the following statement on Coe's death:

"Hank Coe was a friend and a role model to all who met him. He lived an exceptional life and leaves behind a remarkable legacy of selfless leadership and service on behalf of the people of Park County, and our entire state. My thoughts and condolences are with all of his loved ones during this difficult time. We will all deeply miss his presence in our lives."

